Report: Minnesota taps ex-Penn State football offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca for same position

press conference, ciarrocca

Penn State’s new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca speaks with the press during a conference at Beaver Stadium Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

 Lindsey Toomer

It appears that former Penn State offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca may be heading back to some familiar territory.

Ciarrocca has been targeted as the next offensive coordinator at Minnesota according to Pete Thamel after leaving the Gophers in 2019.

Ciarrocca and head coach P.J. Fleck have been connected since their days at Western Michigan, and the two have worked together for seven seasons total.

Following his firing last year, Ciarrocca was an offensive analyst at West Virginia this season but will look to bring back some of the success he had with the Gophers which included a 11-2 season in 2019.

