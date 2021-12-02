Report: Minnesota taps ex-Penn State football offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca for same position

It appears that former Penn State offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca may be heading back to some familiar territory.

Ciarrocca has been targeted as the next offensive coordinator at Minnesota according to Pete Thamel after leaving the Gophers in 2019.

Sources: Minnesota has targeted Kirk Ciarrocca as the school’s new offensive coordinator. He worked as P.J. Fleck’s OC for seven combined seasons at Western Michigan and Minnesota. He was the OC for Minnesota’s 11-2 2019 season and worked last year as a West Virginia analyst. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 3, 2021

Ciarrocca and head coach P.J. Fleck have been connected since their days at Western Michigan, and the two have worked together for seven seasons total.

Following his firing last year, Ciarrocca was an offensive analyst at West Virginia this season but will look to bring back some of the success he had with the Gophers which included a 11-2 season in 2019.

