Report: Michigan State dealing with 'flu bug' ahead of kickoff against Penn State football

Maryland Michigan St Football

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker greets wide receiver Jayden Reed (1) after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

 Carlos Osorio/AP Photo

Less than 24 hours before Penn State is set to kickoff against Michigan State, a major turn of events may impact the availability of the Spartans' roster.

According to report from Brett McMurphy, the Spartans could be without a significant portion of their roster, including potentially over five starters due to a “flu bug and rash of injuries.”

A week ago, the Nittany Lions were hit with a similar flu bug, knocking out 35 players, including a number of starters.

