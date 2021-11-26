Report: Michigan State dealing with 'flu bug' ahead of kickoff against Penn State football

Less than 24 hours before Penn State is set to kickoff against Michigan State, a major turn of events may impact the availability of the Spartans' roster.

According to report from Brett McMurphy, the Spartans could be without a significant portion of their roster, including potentially over five starters due to a “flu bug and rash of injuries.”

Michigan State has been hit by flu bug & rash of injuries & may be w/out up to 20 players, including possibly 6-8 starters against Penn State Saturday, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 26, 2021

A week ago, the Nittany Lions were hit with a similar flu bug, knocking out 35 players, including a number of starters.

