A former Penn Stater is reportedly staying with his NFL team for at least another year.

Mike Gesicki received the Miami Dolphins' franchise tag, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Dolphins have placed the franchise tag on TE Mike Gesicki, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

The tight end was drafted by the Dolphins in second round with the No. 42 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Gesicki totaled 73 receptions and 780 receiving yards in 2021, averaging 10.7 yards per catch while scoring two touchdowns.

Through four seasons with the Dolphins, Gesicki has 2,255 receiving yards on 199 receptions and 13 touchdowns.

