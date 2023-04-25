There will be a new voice calling football games inside Beaver Stadium next fall.

Dean DeVore has reportedly been removed from his job as Penn State football's PA announcer just 10 days after covering the Blue-White game, according to DKPittsburghSports' Cory Giger.

Penn State is moving on from a familiar name and very familiar voice at Beaver Stadium.My story, per a source, from late Monday night.https://t.co/tJvM6vn33t — Cory Giger (@CoryGiger) April 25, 2023

DeVore has worked as the voice of Beaver Stadium since 2000, but Penn State officials said they are looking for someone new to be the PA announcer, according to Giger's source.

There has been no news as to why DeVore was removed from his job, but the source university's new administration said it "wanted to make a change," Giger wrote.

There is no indication if DeVore will be out as the Blue Band announcer too, which he performed in while he was at Penn State in the 1980s.

