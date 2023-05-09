Penn State’s wide receiver room already had depth, but it’s about to get even deeper this weekend with the reported arrival of transfer receiver Dante Cephas.

Cephas is set to start classes at Penn State on Monday, per Sean Fitz of Blue-White Illustrated.

A big piece of Penn State's 2023 offensive puzzle is set to arrive on campus this weekend. (FREE)https://t.co/xiYJroqd41 — Sean Fitz (@SeanFitzOn3) May 9, 2023

His arrival to campus comes months after committing to the Nittany Lions in January.

Cephas has spent his four-year collegiate career at Kent State, but will look to make his mark in the Power 5 with Penn State.

During his tenure with the Golden Flashes, Cephas was recognized as a two-time First Team All-MAC receiver in 2021 and 2022. In those two seasons, Cephas combined for 130 receptions for 1,984 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 23 games.

In 2021, Cephas became the first Kent State wide receiver since 1997 to eclipse 1,000 yards in a season, tallying 1,240 receiving yards.

At 6-foot-1 and 186 pounds, Cephas provides the Nittany Lions with a true deep threat that can stretch a defense vertically. The former Golden Flash averaged 15.5 yards per reception last season, which would have only trailed Theo Johnson and KeAndre Lambert-Smith on Penn State.

One of the question marks for the Nittany Lions heading into the 2023 season has been the crowd of players competing for the third wide receiver spot. Cephas, who has four years of college football under his belt, could use that experience to his advantage.

Cephas has a few months to acclimate himself with Penn State’s offense before its season opener against West Virginia on Sep. 2, but Cephas’ combination of speed and experience is another weapon out wide for Drew Allar.

