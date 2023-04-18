A former Penn State wide receiver might be making a return to Pennsylvania, pending a physical.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly bringing in Allen Robinson for a physical, NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday. If passed, a trade to Pittsburgh is expected to happen.

Steelers are bringing Rams WR Allen Robinson for a physical and if he passes, a trade to Pittsburgh is expected to happen, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2023

Robinson signed a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022, but it appears the two are parting ways after Robinson’s poor 2022 season, in which he tallied 33 receptions for 339 yards and three touchdowns. Excluding the 2017 season where Robinson tore his ACL in the season opener, last season was Robinson’s worst.

According to Schefter, the Steelers would pick up “a portion” of the remaining $10 million on Robinson’s contract with the Rams.

Robinson, who ranks No. 5 in all-time Penn State receiving yards, was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2014 NFL Draft. A season later, Robinson was selected to his first, and only, Pro Bowl in 2015.

During the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Robinson reeled in 200 combined receptions for nearly 2,400 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns with the Chicago Bears. However, a drop off in 2021 caused Robinson to test free agency before dipping further in his debut season with the Rams.

Only time will tell if Robinson will return to his 2020 form in a new setting with the Steelers.

