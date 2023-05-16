After three seasons with Penn State, running back Keyvone Lee has reportedly found his transfer destination.

Lee, a native of Florida, will head back down to SEC territory and play for Mississippi State, per 247Sports.

JUST IN: Mississippi State lands Penn State running back transfer Keyvone Lee. https://t.co/xWnJvrFoFL — Bulldawgs247 (@Bulldawgs247) May 16, 2023

Lee was struggling to find playing time after Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen arrived on campus, likely leading to his departure from the program.

During his time as a Nittany Lion, he accumulated 1,062 yards and six touchdowns, including the game-winner against Purdue in last year's season opener.

