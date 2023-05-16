Penn State Football vs. Purdue, Lee

Penn State running back Keyvone Lee (24) scores a touchdown towards the end of the fourth quarter during the Penn state vs. Purdue game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 in West Lafayette, In. The Nittany Lions defeated the Boilermakers 35-31.

 Chloe Trieff

After three seasons with Penn State, running back Keyvone Lee has reportedly found his transfer destination.

Lee, a native of Florida, will head back down to SEC territory and play for Mississippi State, per 247Sports.

Lee was struggling to find playing time after Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen arrived on campus, likely leading to his departure from the program.

During his time as a Nittany Lion, he accumulated 1,062 yards and six touchdowns, including the game-winner against Purdue in last year's season opener.

