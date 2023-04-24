Penn State Football vs. Ohio U, Ford

Penn State running back Devyn Ford (28) rushes the ball down the field during the Penn State football game against Ohio University on Sept. 10, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Bobcats 46-10.

Former Penn State running back Devyn Ford is reportedly the latest Nittany Lion to enter the transfer portal.

After falling behind freshmen Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen on the depth chart, Ford received limited action in 2022, rushing for just 37 yards on seven attempts in four games.

Following Penn State's 17-7 victory over Northwestern, James Franklin announced that Ford would be stepping away from football to focus on academics.

The Stafford, Virginia, native played in 31 games with the blue and white, accumulating 666 yards and six touchdowns on 140 attempts across four years.

The former top-100 recruit will likely look for a better opportunity to find playing time through the portal.

