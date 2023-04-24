Former Penn State running back Devyn Ford is reportedly the latest Nittany Lion to enter the transfer portal.

After falling behind freshmen Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen on the depth chart, Ford received limited action in 2022, rushing for just 37 yards on seven attempts in four games.

Following Penn State's 17-7 victory over Northwestern, James Franklin announced that Ford would be stepping away from football to focus on academics.

Former Penn State RB Devyn Ford has entered the transfer portal, per @247Sports sources. Stepped aside from Lions after four games last fall, continued academic courses at PSU.The former Top247 prospect moves forward with two remaining seasons of college eligibility available. — Tyler Donohue (@TDsTake) April 24, 2023

The Stafford, Virginia, native played in 31 games with the blue and white, accumulating 666 yards and six touchdowns on 140 attempts across four years.

The former top-100 recruit will likely look for a better opportunity to find playing time through the portal.

