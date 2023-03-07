A former Penn State offensive lineman will reportedly hit the open market.

Offensive tackle Donovan Smith has been released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN’s Jeremey Fowler.

Source: #Bucs are releasing LT Donovan Smith. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 7, 2023

Smith has been a consistent starter for Tampa Bay since being drafted by the franchise in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

He won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2021.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE