A former Penn State offensive lineman will reportedly hit the open market.
Offensive tackle Donovan Smith has been released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN’s Jeremey Fowler.
Source: #Bucs are releasing LT Donovan Smith.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 7, 2023
Smith has been a consistent starter for Tampa Bay since being drafted by the franchise in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.
He won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2021.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
NFL Combine: Penn State football’s Joey Porter Jr. and Ji’Ayir Brown go over confidence, NFL connections, before workouts
Defensive backs will take the field in Lucas Oil Stadium for their NFL Combine workouts on F…