Donovan Smith AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with Donovan Smith after winning the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

A former Penn State offensive lineman will reportedly hit the open market.

Offensive tackle Donovan Smith has been released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN’s Jeremey Fowler.

Smith has been a consistent starter for Tampa Bay since being drafted by the franchise in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

He won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2021.

