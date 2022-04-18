Minnesota, Ricky Rahne

Penn State passing game coordinator Ricky Rahne before the game against Minnesota at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016

Former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne is staying at Old Dominion for the foreseeable future.

Rahne has reportedly signed a one-year contract extension that will make him the Monarchs’ head coach through 2026, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

After two seasons as the Nittany Lions' offensive coordinator, Rahne took over for the Monarchs in 2019, and with the 2020 season canceled due to the coronavirus, he now enters second real campaign as the head coach.

In his second season, Rahne took Old Dominion to its second-ever bowl game in 2022 after finishing with just one win in 2019.

Rahne and the Monarchs went 6-7 in the 2021 campaign with a record of .500 to close out the regular season.

