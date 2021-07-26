Chris Hogan Lacrosse Football

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020, file photo, New York Jets wide receiver Chris Hogan warms up before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in East Rutherford, N.J. Hogan is trading touchdowns for goals and returning to his athletic roots. The NFL wide receiver, who most recently played with the Jets, announced Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, he has signed with the Premier Lacrosse League and declared his eligibility to be selected in the league's draft next month. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

A return to his roots in the Premier Lacrosse League doesn't seem to have lasted very long for former Penn State play Chris Hogan.

Hogan reportedly signed a contract with the New Orleans Saints after they recently held free agent workouts. He most recently played in the NFL for the New York Jets.

Hogan spent nine seasons in the NFL and won two Super Bowl rings before announcing his return to lacrosse and entry into the PLL Draft. He went undrafted and was added from waivers by Cannons LC then traded to Whipsnakes LC.

Hogan is a two-time Super Bowl champion, and his return to the NFL signals a pause on his lacrosse career.

