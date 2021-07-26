A return to his roots in the Premier Lacrosse League doesn't seem to have lasted very long for former Penn State play Chris Hogan.

Hogan reportedly signed a contract with the New Orleans Saints after they recently held free agent workouts. He most recently played in the NFL for the New York Jets.

The #Saints are signing veteran WR Chris Hogan, source says. Obviously impressed in his workout today. So his NFL career resumes and lacrosse gets put on hold. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 26, 2021

Hogan spent nine seasons in the NFL and won two Super Bowl rings before announcing his return to lacrosse and entry into the PLL Draft. He went undrafted and was added from waivers by Cannons LC then traded to Whipsnakes LC.

Hogan is a two-time Super Bowl champion, and his return to the NFL signals a pause on his lacrosse career.

