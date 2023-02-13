Football, Kent State, Nyeem Wartman-White

Penn State linebacker Nyeem Wartman-White (5) directs the defense prior to a play during the game against Kent State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016.

 Max Petrosky

Akron’s coaching staff continues to stockpile former Penn State players.

Former Nittany Lion linebacker Nyeem Wartman-White has reportedly been hired to Joe Moorhead’s staff as defensive line coach, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Wartman-White joins Zips’ offensive coordinator Billy Fessler and Moorhead, Penn State’s offensive coordinator from 2016-17, as coaches on Akron’s staff with connections to the Nittany Lions.

A former full-time starter with the blue and white, Wartman-White started 12 games in 2014 before dealing with injuries over his final two seasons.

After graduating, he spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons as a graduate assistant with Moorhead’s staff at Mississippi State before serving as New Hampshire from 2020 until his hire at Akron.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags