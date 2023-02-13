Akron’s coaching staff continues to stockpile former Penn State players.

Former Nittany Lion linebacker Nyeem Wartman-White has reportedly been hired to Joe Moorhead’s staff as defensive line coach, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Source: Akron is expected to hire Nyeem Wartman-White as the new defensive line coach. He's a former star at Penn State and has been coaching the defensive line at UNH since March of 2020. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 13, 2023

Wartman-White joins Zips’ offensive coordinator Billy Fessler and Moorhead, Penn State’s offensive coordinator from 2016-17, as coaches on Akron’s staff with connections to the Nittany Lions.

A former full-time starter with the blue and white, Wartman-White started 12 games in 2014 before dealing with injuries over his final two seasons.

After graduating, he spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons as a graduate assistant with Moorhead’s staff at Mississippi State before serving as New Hampshire from 2020 until his hire at Akron.

