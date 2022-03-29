Penn State's wide receiver room reportedly lost a member on Tuesday.

Cam Sullivan-Brown appeared in the transfer portal, according to a report from 247Sports' Sean Fitz, and isn't present on Penn State's 2022 spring roster.

The wide receiver donned the blue and white for five seasons, totaling 17 catches for 163 yards and averaging 9.6 yards per reception.

Sullivan-Brown made 25 appearances, including one start, throughout his time in Happy Valley.

