Whenever James Franklin sat on the hot seat, Matt Rhule consistently popped up as a name to replace him as Penn State’s head coach.

Rhule is now reportedly set to become the next head coach at Nebraska, according to ESPN’s Chris Low.

Nebraska has zeroed in on former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule as @HuskerFBNation’s next head coach, and the two sides hope to finalize a deal in the coming days, sources tell ESPN. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) November 25, 2022

Rhule tallied an 11-27 record as head coach of the Carolina Panthers before being fired in October.

Prior to taking the job in Carolina, Rhule coached Temple from 2013-16 and Baylor from 2017-19, both of which he registered at least a double-digit season with.

Rhule attended State College Area High School before playing as a walk-on linebacker for the Nittany Lions from 1994-97.

In 1998, Rhule began his coaching career as a Penn State volunteer assistant.

