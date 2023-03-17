Another ex-Penn Stater will have a new NFL home next season.

Safety Nick Scott, who played for the Nittany Lions from 2015-18, reportedly agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former Rams safety Nick Scott reached agreement on a three-year, $12 million deal with the Bengals, per source. Scott helped beat them in the Super Bowl and now will try to help the Bengals win their own. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2023

A three-position athlete in Happy Valley, Scott spent time at running back, cornerback and safety over his college career. However, he has primary played safety since being drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Scott joins former Nittany Lion tight end Nick Bowers in Cincinnati.

