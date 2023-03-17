Nick Scott, Final Lap, Maryland-PSU

Safety Nick Scott (4) takes a final lap around the field after the game against Maryland at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. No. 12 Penn State defeated Maryland 38-3.

 Courtney Taylor

Another ex-Penn Stater will have a new NFL home next season.

Safety Nick Scott, who played for the Nittany Lions from 2015-18, reportedly agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A three-position athlete in Happy Valley, Scott spent time at running back, cornerback and safety over his college career. However, he has primary played safety since being drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Scott joins former Nittany Lion tight end Nick Bowers in Cincinnati.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags