After two seasons with the Detroit Lions, former Penn State tight end Jesse James has found a new home in the Midwest.

Reports surfaced Sunday that James will signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears.

The Bears will become James’ third team in the NFL after four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and his last two with the Lions.

James has racked up 1,460 yards and 11 touchdowns over his six-year NFL career.

