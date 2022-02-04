Former Penn State safety Isaiah Humphries is reportedly in the transfer portal for the second time in his career, moving on from California after three seasons with the Golden Bears.

Cal safety Isaiah Humphries has entered the portal, @247SportsPortal has learned. A transfer from Penn State, Humphries did not play for Cal this season.https://t.co/T4IQOZfmeq — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) February 4, 2022

Humpries has two years of eligibility remaining. He has yet to record a statistic in a collegiate game.

In a 46-page federal lawsuit filed in January 2020, Humphries said he and other underclassman Penn State players faced consistent actions of hazing and harassment that were orchestrated by former players defensive tackle Damion Barber, linebacker Micah Parsons, defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and linebacker Jesse Luketa.

The suit, filed in U.S. Middle District Court, alleged this served as a form of "initiation" into the football program.

Humphries left Penn State in November 2018, transferring to the University of California in January 2019.

On Sept. 24, 2021, Chief United States District Judge Matthew Brann granted Penn State and James Franklin's motion to dismiss Isaiah Humphries' hazing allegation lawsuit from January 2020.

