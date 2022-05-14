A Penn State speedster of the past was cut early in rookie minicamp.

The Carolina Panthers reportedly waived safety Drew Hartlaub on Saturday after just one day of camp.

The Panthers waived undrafted free agent S Drew Hartlaub. — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) May 14, 2022

The Pennsylvania native was signed by Carolina as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.

Hartlaub grew NFL interest after running a 4.22 40-yard dash at Penn State's pro day.

He played for four seasons at Happy Valley, mainly on the special teams, recording 43 tackles with two fumble recoveries.

