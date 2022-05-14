Penn State football vs Michigan_Penn State Defence

Line Backer Curtis Jacobs (23) and Safety Drew Hartlaub (37) collide with Michigan offensive players as they attempt to stop their opponents from gaining yards during Penn State football's helmet stripe game against Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Michigan defeated Penn State 21-17 

 Regan Gross

A Penn State speedster of the past was cut early in rookie minicamp.

The Carolina Panthers reportedly waived safety Drew Hartlaub on Saturday after just one day of camp.

The Pennsylvania native was signed by Carolina as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.

Hartlaub grew NFL interest after running a 4.22 40-yard dash at Penn State's pro day.

He played for four seasons at Happy Valley, mainly on the special teams, recording 43 tackles with two fumble recoveries.

