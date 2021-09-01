One day after being released, former Penn State legend Trace McSorley seems to be back with the Baltimore Ravens.

McSorley went unclaimed on waivers, so he was able to re-sign with the Ravens on their practice squad Wednesday.

Trace McSorley is returning to Ravens practice squad, per source. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 1, 2021

The gunslinger dealt with an injury and missed most of the preseason, but his release came as a bit of a surprise.

Multiple reports said the Ravens would bring him back if he cleared waivers, which reportedly has happened.

