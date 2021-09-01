One day after being released, former Penn State legend Trace McSorley seems to be back with the Baltimore Ravens.
McSorley went unclaimed on waivers, so he was able to re-sign with the Ravens on their practice squad Wednesday.
Trace McSorley is returning to Ravens practice squad, per source.— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 1, 2021
The gunslinger dealt with an injury and missed most of the preseason, but his release came as a bit of a surprise.
Multiple reports said the Ravens would bring him back if he cleared waivers, which reportedly has happened.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
Unless you’ve been living under the Nittany Lion shrine for the past year, you know college …