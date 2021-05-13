After three seasons in the NFL, one former Penn Stater will be a free agent.

The Denver Broncos are reportedly waiving former Penn State starting wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

In 2020, another former Penn State wide receiver, KJ Hamler, joined Hamilton in Denver’s receiving core.

Unfortunately for Hamilton, this Happy Valley connection will come to close in 2021 as he looks for a new home in the NFL.

Hamilton has played all three of his professional seasons in Denver and racked up 833 yards and five touchdowns in 46 games

