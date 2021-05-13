After three seasons in the NFL, one former Penn Stater will be a free agent.
The Denver Broncos are reportedly waiving former Penn State starting wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
The #Broncos are waiving WR DaeSean Hamilton, source says. With depth at the receiver spot, the team had trade talks involving the former fourth-rounder recently but couldn’t finalize a deal. Strong possibility to be claimed.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 13, 2021
In 2020, another former Penn State wide receiver, KJ Hamler, joined Hamilton in Denver’s receiving core.
Unfortunately for Hamilton, this Happy Valley connection will come to close in 2021 as he looks for a new home in the NFL.
Hamilton has played all three of his professional seasons in Denver and racked up 833 yards and five touchdowns in 46 games
MORE SPORTS COVERAGE
After a 12-3-1 season in 2021, two members of the Penn State women’s soccer team have gained…