2017 Fiesta Bowl Penn State Hamilton (5)
Buy Now

Wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton (5) jukes out Washington defensive back JoJo McIntosh (14) during the 2017 Fiesta Bowl against No. 11 Washington at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. No. 9 Penn State won 35-28.

 Linsey Fagan

After three seasons in the NFL, one former Penn Stater will be a free agent.

The Denver Broncos are reportedly waiving former Penn State starting wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

In 2020, another former Penn State wide receiver, KJ Hamler, joined Hamilton in Denver’s receiving core.

Unfortunately for Hamilton, this Happy Valley connection will come to close in 2021 as he looks for a new home in the NFL.

Hamilton has played all three of his professional seasons in Denver and racked up 833 yards and five touchdowns in 46 games

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags