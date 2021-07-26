Adam Breneman, a former Penn State tight end who is in his first year as tight ends coach at Arizona State, has been placed on paid administrative leave by the Sun Devils.

The first-year coach’s leave of absence comes after an NCAA investigation into Arizona State’s recruiting practices. No other staff members are currently placed on leave.

Reports have surfaced that Breneman and other Arizona State coaches were illegally hosting and contacting recruits during recruiting dead periods.

In two seasons with the Nittany Lions, Breneman played sparingly, including multiple injury-marred seasons. He then transferred to Massachusetts, tallying 1,572 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns over two seasons as the full-time starter.

Breneman was hired as a graduate assistant at Arizona State in 2020 before becoming a full-time assistant.

