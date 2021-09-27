One former Penn State wide receiver will reportedly not see the field for the rest of the NFL season.

KJ Hamler tore his ACL in Sunday's game between the Denver Broncos and New York Jets, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Broncos’ WR K.J. Hamler tore his ACL Sunday and is out for the season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2021

Hamler left the game in the second quarter after colliding with a Jets defender in midair.

Hamler had five receptions for 74 yards, averaging 14.8 yards per reception through the Broncos' three games.

