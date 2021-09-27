Jets Broncos Football Hamler

Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler if helped off the field after an injury against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

 Jack Dempsey

One former Penn State wide receiver will reportedly not see the field for the rest of the NFL season.

KJ Hamler tore his ACL in Sunday's game between the Denver Broncos and New York Jets, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hamler left the game in the second quarter after colliding with a Jets defender in midair.

Hamler had five receptions for 74 yards, averaging 14.8 yards per reception through the Broncos' three games.

