Former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead reportedly received a contract extension with Akron on Monday.

The extension will last through 2027, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Thamel also reported that Moorhead was pursued by multiple Power Five programs and one NFL team.

Sources: Akron has agreed to a contract extension with coach Joe Moorhead. He'd received interest this cycle from multiple Power 5 teams and an NFL team. https://t.co/KRq1A4mPss — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 13, 2023

In Moorhead’s first season with the Zips, the team finished an abysmal 2-10. However, the confidence in Moorhead is obviously still there as he’s regarded as an offensive mastermind.

After moving on from Penn State, Moorhead also made stops at Mississippi State, where he was the Bulldogs’ head coach, and Oregon, where he took over as the Ducks’ offensive coordinator, before landing another head coaching gig at Akron.

Moorhead and the Zips will look to improve on their record in 2023, as they have Moorhead locked up for the next several seasons.

