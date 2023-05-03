Micah Parsons is reportedly making the full transition to defensive end this offseason.

According to Dallas Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill Jr., Parsons won’t be participating in the Cowboys’ offseason program so he can focus on adding some bulk. He’ll reportedly return for the Cowboys’ OTAs.

Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Micah Parsons is not participating in the teams offseason program. He is working out in Austin, adding bulk and weight to be a full-time defensive end next season, he said. Will return to Cowboys for OTAs. pic.twitter.com/HWgwbdLjXS — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) May 3, 2023

Parsons clarified on his own Twitter account that he won’t weigh more than 255 pounds and that he’s just trying to add more muscle to perform better on the defensive line.

Lol people here bulk and think I’m going from 246- 270!! If you seen any of my videos I’m still very slim and I’m putting on good weight! I’m standing at 252 currently! I will not surpass 255 at anytime in my career! This is just me putting on more muscle to carry the load! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) May 3, 2023

Parsons was listed as a linebacker on the Cowboys’ roster last season, like he was when he was a Nittany Lion. However, he’s found success as a pass rusher at the next level.

In his first two seasons in the NFL, Parsons has racked up 26.5 sacks. Parsons’ 13.5 sacks in 2022 was good for No. 7 in the league.

Parsons was listed at 245 pounds heading into last season, so his goal of 255 pounds will add about 10 pounds of muscle to his frame.

