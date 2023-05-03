Blue-White game

Micah Parsons is reportedly making the full transition to defensive end this offseason.

According to Dallas Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill Jr., Parsons won’t be participating in the Cowboys’ offseason program so he can focus on adding some bulk. He’ll reportedly return for the Cowboys’ OTAs.

Parsons clarified on his own Twitter account that he won’t weigh more than 255 pounds and that he’s just trying to add more muscle to perform better on the defensive line.

Parsons was listed as a linebacker on the Cowboys’ roster last season, like he was when he was a Nittany Lion. However, he’s found success as a pass rusher at the next level.

In his first two seasons in the NFL, Parsons has racked up 26.5 sacks. Parsons’ 13.5 sacks in 2022 was good for No. 7 in the league.

Parsons was listed at 245 pounds heading into last season, so his goal of 255 pounds will add about 10 pounds of muscle to his frame.

