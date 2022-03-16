As some former Nittany Lions sign free agency deals, one now enters the open market.

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly releasing defensive end Carl Nassib, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Raiders are releasing DE Carl Nassib, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2022

In two seasons with the Raiders, Nassib served in a relatively large role — playing in 27 games and combining for a total of 49 tackles in the process. He also picked up four sacks, an interception, five passes defensed and a forced fumble in his time in Las Vegas.

Nassib has also spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The former Penn State edge rusher made headlines in June 2021 when he became the first openly gay active NFL player. In his coming out video, he expressed his hopes for similar anouncements to no longer be necessary, and he announced a $100,000 donation to the Trevor Project.

Nassib is technically designated for a post-June 1 release, saving Las Vegas $8 million in cap space. However, he’s able to negotiate with teams immediately.

