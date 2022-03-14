A former Penn State defender looks to be joining a team making a big free-agency push.
Defensive tackle Austin Johnson is reportedly set to sign a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Former #Giants DT Austin Johnson is expected to sign with the #Chargers, source said. Another add on D.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022
Johnson spent his first four years out of Penn State with the Tennessee Titans before spending the past two with the New York Giants. 2021 was a career year for him, blowing out his previous personal bests with 66 total tackles and 3.5 sacks.
A big plus for Johnson has been his durability, playing in every game each of the past five seasons.
After narrowly missing the playoffs a year ago, the Chargers have made bolstering their defense a priority, already trading for former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack and reportedly signing Pro Bowl cornerback JC Jackson Monday afternoon.
On former Penn Stater won't have to worry about finding a new NFL team for the upcoming season.