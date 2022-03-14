Austin Johnson (99) celebrates

Austin Johnson (99) celebrates after sacking Rutgers' quarterback Chris Laviano during the second half of Penn State's game against Rutgers at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015. Penn State won 28-3.

A former Penn State defender looks to be joining a team making a big free-agency push.

Defensive tackle Austin Johnson is reportedly set to sign a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Johnson spent his first four years out of Penn State with the Tennessee Titans before spending the past two with the New York Giants. 2021 was a career year for him, blowing out his previous personal bests with 66 total tackles and 3.5 sacks.

A big plus for Johnson has been his durability, playing in every game each of the past five seasons.

After narrowly missing the playoffs a year ago, the Chargers have made bolstering their defense a priority, already trading for former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack and reportedly signing Pro Bowl cornerback JC Jackson Monday afternoon.

