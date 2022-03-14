A former Penn State defender looks to be joining a team making a big free-agency push.

Defensive tackle Austin Johnson is reportedly set to sign a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Former #Giants DT Austin Johnson is expected to sign with the #Chargers, source said. Another add on D. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

Johnson spent his first four years out of Penn State with the Tennessee Titans before spending the past two with the New York Giants. 2021 was a career year for him, blowing out his previous personal bests with 66 total tackles and 3.5 sacks.

A big plus for Johnson has been his durability, playing in every game each of the past five seasons.

After narrowly missing the playoffs a year ago, the Chargers have made bolstering their defense a priority, already trading for former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack and reportedly signing Pro Bowl cornerback JC Jackson Monday afternoon.

