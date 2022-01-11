Fiesta Bowl, Assistant coach Sean Spencer

Assistant coach Sean Spencer hypes up the team prior to the 47th Fiesta Bowl matchup held at the University of Phoenix in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. The Nittany Lions defeated the Huskies, 35-28

 Erin O'Neill

A former Penn State assistant coach appears to have found a new home in college football following a brief stint in the NFL.

Sean Spencer, an assistant for James Franklin over his time at Vanderbilt and Penn State, is reportedly expected to join the Duke Blue Devils as a co-defensive coordinator.

Commonly referred to as “Coach Chaos,” Spencer served as the Nittany Lions’ defensive line coach from 2014 until he accepted a job with the New York Giants in 2019 for the same position.

Spencer’s reported departure from the Giants organization comes just hours after head coach Joe Judge’s firing.

