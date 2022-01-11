A former Penn State assistant coach appears to have found a new home in college football following a brief stint in the NFL.

Sean Spencer, an assistant for James Franklin over his time at Vanderbilt and Penn State, is reportedly expected to join the Duke Blue Devils as a co-defensive coordinator.

SOURCE: Giants DL coach/run game coordinator Sean Spencer is expected to join the Duke staff as a co-defensive coordinator. @josinaanderson first reported the move. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 11, 2022

Commonly referred to as “Coach Chaos,” Spencer served as the Nittany Lions’ defensive line coach from 2014 until he accepted a job with the New York Giants in 2019 for the same position.

Spencer’s reported departure from the Giants organization comes just hours after head coach Joe Judge’s firing.

