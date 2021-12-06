You are the owner of this article.
Report: Former Penn State football defensive coordinator Bob Shoop to take same role at USF

Bob Shoop

New defensive coordinator Bob Shoop talks shop during football media days at Beaver Stadium on Monday, August 4, 2014.

 John Baranoski

Another former Penn State assistant coach has found a home elsewhere in the world of college football.

Nearly seven years after serving as the defensive cooridnator at Penn State, Bob Shoop is reportedly on the move for the same role at USF, per Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. He most recently served as a defensive assistant at Miami (FL).

Shoop was the defensive coordinator for Vanderbilt under James Franklin before following Franklin to Happy Valley to serve the same role with the Nittany Lions, which he held from 2014 to 2015.

