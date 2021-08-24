Penn State vs Ohio State, Reid (29)

Cornerback John Reid (29) tackles an Ohio State player during the game against Ohio State at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

 Aabha Vora

Former Penn State cornerback John Reid will be moving on from the team that drafted him.

The Houston Texans traded Reid to the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday afternoon for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2023, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He played one year in Houston.

Reid played in 13 games for the Texans last season and made one start, totaling 13 tackles and one pass defense.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.