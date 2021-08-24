Former Penn State cornerback John Reid will be moving on from the team that drafted him.
The Houston Texans traded Reid to the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday afternoon for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2023, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He played one year in Houston.
The #Texans are trading CB John Reid to the #Seahawks for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2023, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 24, 2021
Reid played in 13 games for the Texans last season and made one start, totaling 13 tackles and one pass defense.
