Report: Former Penn State football assistant Tyler Bowen to become Virginia Tech's offensive coordinator

Football vs Iowa, Keyvone Lee (24) and Ja'Juan Seider celebrate

Penn State running back Keyvone Lee (24) celebrates his touchdown run with running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider during the Big Ten football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 41-21.

 Jonah Rosen

Brent Pry is reportedly bringing a former Penn State assistant with him to Virginia Tech.

Former Penn State tight ends coach and current Jacksonville Jaguars assistant Tyler Bowen is set to become the Hokies’ next offensive coordinator at the end of the NFL season, per On3Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

The pair worked together for three seasons with the Nittany Lions.

