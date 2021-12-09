Report: Former Penn State football assistant Tyler Bowen to become Virginia Tech's offensive coordinator

Brent Pry is reportedly bringing a former Penn State assistant with him to Virginia Tech.

Former Penn State tight ends coach and current Jacksonville Jaguars assistant Tyler Bowen is set to become the Hokies’ next offensive coordinator at the end of the NFL season, per On3Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

Virginia Tech is expected to hire Jacksonville Jaguars assistant coach Tyler Bowen as offensive coordinator at the conclusion of the Jaguars' season, sources tell @On3sports.Bowen worked with new Va Tech head coach Brent Pry at Penn State.https://t.co/Bu2WXKE9Bt — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 9, 2021

The pair worked together for three seasons with the Nittany Lions.

