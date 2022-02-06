In a wild week for Michigan football, its offensive coordinator — a former Penn State assistant — will be taking a job elsewhere for the 2022 season.

Josh Gattis, who served as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Nittany Lions from 2014 to 2017, is reportedly leaving the Big Ten to serve as the offensive coordinator at Miami under new head coach Mario Cristobal.

BREAKING: Michigan OC Josh Gattis is accepting the Miami’s offensive coordinator job, per source. The 38-year-old Gattis who helped the Wolverines to the Big Ten title in 2021, won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach. Big addition for the Canes. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 6, 2022

Following his departure from Penn State, Gattis took a job as the co-offensive coordinator at Alabama in 2018 before taking a promotion to become the offensive coordinator at Michigan the following season.

Gattis won the Broyles Award in 2021, given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach, for his efforts in helping lead the Wolverines to a Big Ten championship win and their first College Football Playoff appearance.

