Michigan Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis calls a play during the game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Penn State defeated Michigan 28 -21.

In a wild week for Michigan football, its offensive coordinator — a former Penn State assistant — will be taking a job elsewhere for the 2022 season.

Josh Gattis, who served as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Nittany Lions from 2014 to 2017, is reportedly leaving the Big Ten to serve as the offensive coordinator at Miami under new head coach Mario Cristobal.

Following his departure from Penn State, Gattis took a job as the co-offensive coordinator at Alabama in 2018 before taking a promotion to become the offensive coordinator at Michigan the following season.

Gattis won the Broyles Award in 2021, given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach, for his efforts in helping lead the Wolverines to a Big Ten championship win and their first College Football Playoff appearance.

