A former Penn State defensive tackle has reportedly signed with an NFL team.

Antonio Valentino, who went by the last name Shelton over his four seasons with the Nittany Lions, is set to sign with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent, according to On3 Sports’ Nick de la Torre.

#Gators DL Antonio Valentino signed an UDFA with the New York Giants. — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) May 1, 2022

Valentino appeared in 40 games with Penn State from 2017-2020, tallying 51 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and six sacks, before transferring to Florida as a graduate transfer.

With the Gators, Valentino played in 12 games and recorded 23 tackles, three tackles-for-loss and one sack

