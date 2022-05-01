Citrus Bowl vs. Kentucky, Antonio Shelton (55)

Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton (55) yells during a pregame huddle at the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Kentucky won the game 27-24.

A former Penn State defensive tackle has reportedly signed with an NFL team.

Antonio Valentino, who went by the last name Shelton over his four seasons with the Nittany Lions, is set to sign with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent, according to On3 Sports’ Nick de la Torre.

Valentino appeared in 40 games with Penn State from 2017-2020, tallying 51 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and six sacks, before transferring to Florida as a graduate transfer.

With the Gators, Valentino played in 12 games and recorded 23 tackles, three tackles-for-loss and one sack

