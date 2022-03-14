It’s looking like another former Penn State defensive lineman will be off to a new home for the 2022 NFL season.

Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones is reportedly signing with the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Carolina Panther DaQuan Jones will be signing with the Buffalo Bills, per sources — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 15, 2022

After three seasons with the Nittany Lions, Jones was drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.

Jones then became a starting defensive tackle for Tennessee his second year in the league, a role he held for six years before signing with the Carolina Panthers last offseason.

Like he did each of the three seasons prior, Jones started every game of the 2021-22 season, tallying 38 tackles and tying a career-high six quarterback hits.

