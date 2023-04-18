Penn State football vs. Indiana, team entrance

Athlete Marquis Wilson (8) runs out of Beaver Stadium’s south tunnel during the Penn State football team’s entrance onto the field before the Stripe Out game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The Nittany Lions shutout the Hoosiers 24-0.

 Lily LaRegina

After the 2022 season, Penn State had a couple of players hop in the transfer portal and one of its corners has found a new home.

Former Nittany Lions cornerback Marquis Wilson has transferred to Purdue after four seasons in the blue and white, according to multiple reports.

Wilson played in 11 games at corner in 2022, tallying 18 tackles, a forced fumble and two pass breakups.

In 2021, Wilson played both corner and wide receiver, the first player to play on both sides of the ball at Penn State since Dae'Lun Darien in 2017. Wilson hauled in three receptions for 29 yards on offense that season.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags