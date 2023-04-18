After the 2022 season, Penn State had a couple of players hop in the transfer portal and one of its corners has found a new home.

Former Nittany Lions cornerback Marquis Wilson has transferred to Purdue after four seasons in the blue and white, according to multiple reports.

Congratulations to our mentee @MarquisArmani commitment to Purdue University. We are committed to our families and will always support them through their trials and triumphs. We pray that he has a healthy and successful season as he pursues the NFL.We Love u@BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/uOYic6jZwQ — SupremeAthleteCT (@SupremeAthlete_) April 18, 2023

Wilson played in 11 games at corner in 2022, tallying 18 tackles, a forced fumble and two pass breakups.

In 2021, Wilson played both corner and wide receiver, the first player to play on both sides of the ball at Penn State since Dae'Lun Darien in 2017. Wilson hauled in three receptions for 29 yards on offense that season.

