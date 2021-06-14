A recently hired member of James Franklin’s coaching staff will already be moving on from Penn State.

Former NFL offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains was brought in as an offensive assistant under James Franklin in February, but he will reportedly take on a larger role with Arkansas as its new tight ends coach.

Loggains spent the previous two years as the New York Jets' offensive coordinator under Adam Gase but was not retained by the organization after Gase was fired following a 2-14 season.

The 40-year-old Loggains also spent time as the offensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans while starting as a scouting assistant with the Dallas Cowboys.

Loggains was a walk-on quarterback for the Razorbacks during his college days.

