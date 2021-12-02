Report: Former 4-star safety Enzo Jennings to transfer from Penn State football

The first domino has fallen for Penn State in this year’s transfer portal.

Redshirt-freshman safety Enzo Jennings has reportedly entered the portal with four years of eligibility remaining.

The Oak Park, Michigan, native was a 4-star recruit out of high school and chose the Nittany Lions in 2020 over Alabama, Auburn and Pitt, among others.

Jennings has played in just one game during his Penn State career.

