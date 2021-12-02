You are the owner of this article.
Report: Former 4-star safety Enzo Jennings to transfer from Penn State football

Penn State football spring practice, Jennings (Friday)

Safety Enzo Jennings (15) attempts to tackle wide receiver Winston Eubanks (89) during the spring practice game on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa.

 Samantha Hendrzak

The first domino has fallen for Penn State in this year’s transfer portal.

Redshirt-freshman safety Enzo Jennings has reportedly entered the portal with four years of eligibility remaining.

The Oak Park, Michigan, native was a 4-star recruit out of high school and chose the Nittany Lions in 2020 over Alabama, Auburn and Pitt, among others.

Jennings has played in just one game during his Penn State career.

