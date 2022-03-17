Allen Robinson found a new home in the NFL on Thursday.

The former Penn State wide receiver reportedly signed a three-year deal with the reigning Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams, his third NFL team. The deal is worth $46.5 million with $30.7 million fully guaranteed.

The #Rams are signing WR Allen Robinson to a three-year, $46.5 million deal that includes $30.7M fully guaranteed, per sources. The deal was negotiated by agents @bparker of @vaynersports and Roosevelt Barnes. https://t.co/sBlfz6iTEb — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2022

Robinson was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 61 overall in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Through four seasons with the Jaguars, Robinson totaled 43 appearances and started all but two of those contests, tallying 2,848 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns.

The wide receiver notched a spot in the 2015 Pro Bowl as well as a selection for the Ed Block Courage Award, which is presented to a member of each NFL team voted by team members for their “courage and inspiration throughout the season.”

Following a knee injury suffered in the first game of the 2017 season, Robinson II was sidelined for the season and subsequently traded to the Chicago Bears.

Robinson II then played for the Bears from 2018-2021, tallying 3,561 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns. He dealt with injury throughout the year and saw a major decrease in production in 2021 with 410 yards and one touchdown in 12 games played.

During the 2019 season, Robinson II received the Bears’ nomination for Walter Payton Man of the Year and received the team’s Ed Block Courage Award.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE