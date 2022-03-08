Raiders Broncos Football

Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton (17) runs against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

 Jack Dempsey/AP Photo

The Denver Broncos made some significant moves Tuesday, including a release of a former Penn State wide receiver.

Just hours after trading for former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos reportedly released DaeSean Hamilton.

No. 2 on Penn State’s all-time receiving yards leaderboard, Hamilton missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL. The Broncos were set to trade the wideout to the San Francisco 49ers before the injury derailed the deal.

With the injury, Hamilton did not pick up an offer when Denver added him to waivers in May.

However, Hamilton is expected to “draw interest” this offseason, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

