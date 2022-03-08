The Denver Broncos made some significant moves Tuesday, including a release of a former Penn State wide receiver.

Just hours after trading for former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos reportedly released DaeSean Hamilton.

Broncos are releasing WR DaeSean Hamilton today, per source. Hamilton is said to be fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered last off-season. Hamilton was set to be traded to SF before his injury in 2021 and the former fourth-round pick is expected to draw interest. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

No. 2 on Penn State’s all-time receiving yards leaderboard, Hamilton missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL. The Broncos were set to trade the wideout to the San Francisco 49ers before the injury derailed the deal.

With the injury, Hamilton did not pick up an offer when Denver added him to waivers in May.

However, Hamilton is expected to “draw interest” this offseason, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

