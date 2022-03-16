Chris Godwin reportedly has a new deal to keep hanging around Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday night that Godwin and the Buccaneers agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $60 million with $40 million guaranteed once he signs the deal.

3 years, $60mil with $40mil fully guaranteed at signing. He will be free agent again at age 29 https://t.co/gjXkVYMxkQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2022

Godwin was initially franchise tagged by Tampa Bay while the two sides worked toward a new contract extension. Just over a week later, the sides struck on their long-term contract.

The former Penn State wide receiver has been a favorite target of Brady’s for the past few years. He completed the second 1,000 yard season of his career in 2021, leading the Buccaneers with 1,103 yards and placing third on the team with five touchdowns.

Godwin is now tied for the fifth-highest paid receiver in the NFL, but he has a bit of a long road ahead as he works back from an ACL and MCL injury suffered in Week 15. He had successful surgery to repair the ligaments in January.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE