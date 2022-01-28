After an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations, former Penn State tight end and current Arizona State assistant Adam Breneman was placed on administrative leave in July.

On Friday, Breneman resigned from his offensive assistant position, according to a report from 247Sports’ Sun Devil Source. Three other coaches have either been fired for cause or have resigned from the program.

Breneman’s name also no longer appears on the Arizona State Athletics website.

BREAKING: Prentice Gill and Chris Hawkins have been fired by ASU for cause, Adam Breneman has resigned. More new developments from the NCAA investigation that ASU is facing here:https://t.co/mAlqKKTq27 pic.twitter.com/7j3Q8QbmlT — SunDevilSource.com (@SunDevilSource) January 28, 2022

The investigation has found Arizona State coaches improperly paying for recruits travel and housing on visits, providing Sun Devil athletic apparel free of charge to recruits and hosting meetings with recruits during a designated dead period. Some coaches also reportedly traveled outside of the state for recruiting during a period when it wasn't allowed.

While NCAA sanctions are likely on the way against the Sun Devil program, Arizona State placed some self-imposed recruiting restrictions and is expected to follow up with more.

