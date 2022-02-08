Penn State’s coaching staff has expanded, as James Franklin has hired three new analysts for the 2022 season, according to a report by Penn State Rivals.

Of the hires is Dan Connor, a two-time All-American linebacker for Penn State from 2004 to 2007. In November 2007, Connor became the program's all-time leader in tackles, a record he still holds today.

Former Temple running backs coach and recruiting coordinator Gabe Infante and Rick Lyster, who served as the defensive quality control coach for Miami under Manny Diaz, make up the trio.

Before becoming an assistant with the Owls in 2018, Infante was the head coach of St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia for nine years, tallying a 91-23 record and winning four state championships.

Former Penn State cornerback John Reid was coached by Infante at St. Joseph’s.

Another connection to the Nittany Lions, Lyster has worked closely with Diaz’s defensive system at Miami. Prior to his time in the sunshine state, Lyster worked as the defensive quality control coach at Army West Point.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE