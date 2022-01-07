Bill O'Brien Texans AP Photo
A former Penn State head coach could be looking at another coaching opportunity in the NFL.

It was reported Friday morning that Bill O’Brien will be interviewing for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coaching job next week.

Following two seasons as head coach of the Nittany Lions, O’Brien served under the same position for the Houston Texans for six-plus seasons, including four playoff runs.

In 2012, O’Brien led Penn State to an 8-4 record after the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse case, taking home ESPN’s National Coach of the Year Award.

O’Brien is currently the offensive coordinator at Alabama.

