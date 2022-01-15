It’s apparently been quite a week for former Penn State assistant Sean Spencer.

Spencer is reportedly heading to Florida to become the Gators’ new defensive line coach, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. He was reportedly hired at Duke as a co-defensive coordinator just four days prior.

Sources: Sean Spencer is expected to be the next defensive line coach at Florida. He’d recently been hired by Duke, spent the last two years with the Giants and has experience at Penn State and Vanderbilt. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 15, 2022

The former Nittany Lion defensive line coach spent his past two seasons in the same position with the New York Giants before Joe Judge was fired earlier this week. The report linking him to the Blue Devils came around just hours after Judge’s firing.

