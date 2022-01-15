Iowa, Castro-Fields (5), Petrishen (16), and Sean Spencer

Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (5), associate head coach Sean Spencer, and safety John Petrishen (16) sing the alma mater after the game against Iowa at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct 27, 2018. No. 17 Penn State defeated No. 18 Iowa, 30-24.

It’s apparently been quite a week for former Penn State assistant Sean Spencer.

Spencer is reportedly heading to Florida to become the Gators’ new defensive line coach, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. He was reportedly hired at Duke as a co-defensive coordinator just four days prior.

The former Nittany Lion defensive line coach spent his past two seasons in the same position with the New York Giants before Joe Judge was fired earlier this week. The report linking him to the Blue Devils came around just hours after Judge’s firing.

