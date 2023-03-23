Penn State vs. Indiana, Hamler (1)

KJ Hamler (1) avoids an opponent during the game against Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hoosiers 34-27.

 Briana San Diego

Former Penn State wide receiver K.J. Hamler is reportedly having surgery on his partially torn pectoral muscle, which has a recovery time of four to six months.

The Denver Broncos receiver tore his pec while training on his own, per NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

In his third season with the Broncos, Hamler only played in seven games, battling with injuries and had only seven catches.

He was drafted by Denver in 2020 in the second round after playing at Penn State for two seasons.

