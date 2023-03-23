Former Penn State wide receiver K.J. Hamler is reportedly having surgery on his partially torn pectoral muscle, which has a recovery time of four to six months.

#Broncos WR KJ Hamler recently underwent surgery after suffering a partially torn pec while training on his own, per sources. The recovery timeline is four to six months, giving Hamler a chance to be ready right around the start of training camp in late July. pic.twitter.com/EFA9hL4Pu6 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2023

The Denver Broncos receiver tore his pec while training on his own, per NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

In his third season with the Broncos, Hamler only played in seven games, battling with injuries and had only seven catches.

He was drafted by Denver in 2020 in the second round after playing at Penn State for two seasons.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE