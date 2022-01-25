Penn State will be without one of its top special teams pieces for the 2022 season.

Defensive back A.J. Lytton, who transferred to the Nittany Lions from Florida State prior to this past season, has re-entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Rivals.

Lytton’s name was left off Penn State’s updated 2022 roster a week ago, drawing speculation around his future in Happy Valley.

Having appeared in 11 games in 2021, Lytton received most of his time as a gunner on special teams.

Lytton tallied just one tackle at cornerback this past season.

