PSU Football vs. Michigan, Lytton

Penn State football players celebrate after A.J Lytton (14) makes a catch during the helmet stripe game against Michigan on Saturday Nov. 13. 2021 in University Park, Pa.  The Wolverines defeated the Nittany Lions 21-17.

 Chloe Trieff

Penn State will be without one of its top special teams pieces for the 2022 season.

Defensive back A.J. Lytton, who transferred to the Nittany Lions from Florida State prior to this past season, has re-entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Rivals.

Lytton’s name was left off Penn State’s updated 2022 roster a week ago, drawing speculation around his future in Happy Valley.

Having appeared in 11 games in 2021, Lytton received most of his time as a gunner on special teams.

Lytton tallied just one tackle at cornerback this past season.

