Penn State football will reportedly have a significantly easier path to the Playoff beginning in 2026.

At a meeting on Friday, the College Football Playoff Board of Managers unanimously voted to expand the postseason to a 12-team model, tripling the current size, as first reported by ESPN.

Sources: The CFP Board of Managers has decided on a 12-team College Football Playoff during today's meeting. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 2, 2022

The Nittany Lions were ranked in the top 12 in the final AP Poll in 2016, 2017 and 2019, but have never made an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

The main motivation behind the expansion is believed to be an anticipated increase in revenue.

