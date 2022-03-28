Another former Nittany Lion is set to receive a major pay increase this offseason.

Offensive lineman Ryan Bates will reportedly sign a four-year deal with the Buffalo Bills as a restricted free agent, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Bills will match the RFA offer sheet for OT Ryan Bates, per GM Brandon Beane. It’s a 4-year deal for Bates. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 28, 2022

Having originally agreed to an offer sheet from the Chicago Bears last Thursday, Bates’ offer was matched by the Bills, who are now set to bring him back for a fourth season in Buffalo.

Bates was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2019, only to be traded to the Bills just months later.

While he played sparingly in eight games as a rookie, Bates received a boost in playing time in 2020, appearing in all 16 games that season.

This past year, Bates solidified himself as a staple of Buffalo’s offensive line, appearing in all 17 games and starting in four.

Bates played both the tackle and guard positions on the Bills’ offensive line in 2021. In 294 offensive snaps played, Bates did not allow a single sack.

