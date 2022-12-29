Some major waves are hitting the Big Ten, with its commissioner potentially in the mix for another job.

Kevin Warren, who’s led the conference since 2020, is reportedly a “top candidate” to become the next President/CEO of the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Sources: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has emerged as a top candidate to be the next President/CEO of the Chicago Bears. He’s interviewed in person for the job and is considered among the final candidates. The process is expected to wrap up in the upcoming weeks. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 29, 2022

Warren served as an NFL executive for 22 years before accepting the Big Ten job, most recently serving as the chief operating officer of the Minnesota Vikings from 2015-2019.

The report states that the hiring process is “expected” to wrap up over the next couple of weeks.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE