One of the most accomplished quarterbacks in the history of Penn State football may have to find a new home for the 2021 NFL season.

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly waiving Trace McSorley in order to help trim their roster to 53 players, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Ravens are waiving QB Trace McSorley, according to a source.Baltimore would like to get McSorley on the practice squad if he goes unclaimed on waivers.Ravens going with Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley as their QBs on the 53-man roster. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 31, 2021

McSorley went down with a back injury during the preseason, and the Ravens seem to have made the decision to keep Tyler Huntley as Lamar Jackson's backup. However, there's a possibility for a return to the Baltimore practice squad for McSorley if he clears waivers.

The Nittany Lion legend was a backup quarterback for Baltimore for two seasons after franchise selected him in the 6th round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He threw his first professional touchdown this past season.

After five seasons with the Nittany Lions, McSorley went from backup quarterback under Christian Hackenberg to being the starter and a Big Ten champion.

The Ashburn, Virginia, native holds 11 program records, including wins, completions and passing yards.

