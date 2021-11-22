You are the owner of this article.
centerpiece

Report: Arizona Cardinals sign form Penn State football quarterback Trace McSorley to active roster

trace mcsorley nfl
Nick Wass/AP Photo

Following a season on the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley has new threads.

McSorley was reportedly signed by the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He'll join their active roster.

McSorley played extended time in one regular season game in 2020, when he completed two of six pass attempts for 77 yards and a touchdown.

