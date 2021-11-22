Report: Arizona Cardinals sign form Penn State football quarterback Trace McSorley to active roster

Following a season on the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley has new threads.

McSorley was reportedly signed by the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He'll join their active roster.

Arizona is signing QB Trace McSorley off the Ravens’ practice squad and on to the Cardinals’ roster, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2021

McSorley played extended time in one regular season game in 2020, when he completed two of six pass attempts for 77 yards and a touchdown.

